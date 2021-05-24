Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Thousands of flats? The state is sitting on a fortune worth billions

State properties could help solve the housing issue in Slovakia.

The unused building on Lazaretská Street in Bratislava.The unused building on Lazaretská Street in Bratislava. (Source: SME)

If there were a list of the most lucrative real estate addresses, Bratislava’s Old Town borough would rank quite high. Not only for its location, but also a very few free plots and opportunities for new projects.

Still, there are several examples in the downtown that seem to be defying logic.

For example, there is a historic primary school building on the corner of Lazaretská Street and Cukrová Street that has been abandoned for more than 15 years. It is said that the borough closed the school after it had been left by pupils en masse due to the dissatisfaction with the then principal.

This happened in 2005, and it has been falling into ruins since then, threatening its surroundings. The building is owned by the state, more specifically the Justice Ministry. Its plans to move a district court there have not come to fruition yet. The plots there can be worth several millions of euros.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

24. May 2021 at 7:00  | Tomáš Vašuta

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

More of topic: Real Estate

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Vladimír Pčolinský being taken into custody.

Secret meeting of top state officials hints at a problem in the police

The most powerful officials in the state have met in a special room at the premises of the intelligence service.

7 h
The Ryanair airplane was forced to land in Minsk.

Slovak journalists: We stand by our Belarusian colleagues

Slovak newsrooms call on state and EU representatives to protect their colleagues in Belarus.

1 h
Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky

Vaccine first, then vitamin sea. How to ensure a milder third wave

Summer travel should have been the main incentive, but Covid-pass problems reveal how yet anothear area was neglected.

1 h

The Slovak Spectator launches its redesigned newsletters

Today in Slovakia news digest now doubles as a newsletter. You can sign up to receive it in your inbox free of charge.

6 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)