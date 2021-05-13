For a brighter future, Prešov firm aims to build multicopters fuelled by hydrogen

But to make its project a reality, Tomark Aero first needs EU money.

The Viper SD4 aircraft is manufactured by the Prešov-based company Tomark Aero. (Source: Tomark Aero)

The Prešov-based company Tomark is a widely recognised player in the Slovak mechanical engineering industry but despite this, it nearly went bankrupt over a decade ago during the economic crisis.

The firm, founded by Daniel Tomko and his son Daniel, had to lay off most of its employees and had large stocks in its warehouses but no orders. Neither did it receive support from the financing banks.

Read also: Local companies carry big innovation potential. We should use it Read more

It was the savings of its owners and agreements with customers that saved Tomark at that time.

This period forced the Tomko family to think about how to protect their firm from another crisis. This thinking resulted in a new business plan, investment in modern technologies and a focus on innovative products with higher added value.

13. May 2021 at 12:04 | Jozef Tvardzík