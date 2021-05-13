Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Respirators will not be obligatory in some districts. Cabinet approves new Covid alert system

Testing should remain in place only if situation deteriorates.

(Source: TASR)

Anti-pandemic rules will follow a new system.

The cabinet approved at its May 12 session an update to the Covid automat alert system, responding to new developments and the presence of more infectious Covid strains.

The system adjusting anti-pandemic measures at the national and regional level should become effective from May 17.

The rules and bans are divided in the eight tiers of the traffic lights system, while there is also a brand new national testing strategy, the SITA newswire reported.

How will it work?

What measures are currently in place? Check our regularly updated textMost districts are in red and light red tiers. Look at the measures valid from May 10 Read more 

At the national level, the updated document will classify the epidemiological situation based on the 7-day incidence of cases from PCR and rapid tests and the share of positive PCR tests in the total number, as well as the number of hospitalised patients and the effective reproduction/growth number.

If three out of four indicators will exceed a given limit at the national level, the whole country will switch to a respective tier and follow the measures set for the national level. The country will switch to the worse tier from the following Monday.

To switch to a better tier, it is necessary to reach the criterion for the number of hospitalised patients and at least two other parameters. The relaxation of measures will be possible after 13 days from the situation improving, and no sooner than two weeks since the previous switch to a better tier.

Testing when situation deteriorates

The updated Covid automat is abandoning mass rapid testing. Under the new rules, these will only be used if the pandemic situation deteriorates. The new testing strategy is also counting with the PCR and LAMP tests.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

13. May 2021 at 12:04  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

More of topic: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

The Viper SD4 aircraft is manufactured by the Prešov-based company Tomark Aero.

For a brighter future, Prešov firm aims to build multicopters fuelled by hydrogen

But to make its project a reality, Tomark Aero first needs EU money.

2 h
Mária Patakyová

Human rights suffered as a result of Covid in Slovakia

Ombudswoman pointed to quarantine facilities, schools as well as maternity wards in her 2020 report.

20 h
AstraZeneca vaccines against Covid-19

Age limit for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines reduced, Sputnik to be administered soon

Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský expects to start using the Russian vaccine starting in June.

21 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)