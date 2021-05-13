News digest: Open cinemas and eating inside restaurants in some districts. New rules apply from Monday

This is the Thursday, May 13, 2021 edition of Today in Slovakia . Learn about politics, business, and other notable events of the day in Slovakia in less than five minutes. If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, please buy our online subscription . Thank you.

What measures will be valid from Monday

The Health Ministry with chief hygienist Ján Mikas presented the updated Covid automat alert system that is adjusted based on the development of the epidemiological situation in Slovakia, including the presence of new strains of the virus.

It also takes into account a regional point of view. From Monday, the organisation of small weddings, or eating inside restaurants and cafés will be allowed in some districts.

Rules for wearing respirators and masks will also gradually change and by the summer, respirators may not be compulsory indoors anymore.

Covid passes should be in use in Slovakia in a month

Slovakia is preparing for the launch of the so-called Covid passes, informed State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Martin Klus.

“Efforts are still being made to implement the digital, green passes on June 15, as scheduled,” he said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “Slovakia will also participate in testing these digital certificates. We will not risk anything and could join other EU countries in mid-June,” Klus noted.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok added that Slovakia is exploring bilateral agreements with other European countries regarding common recognition of national vaccination passes. This includes Hungary, the Czech Republic and Austria, with Slovenia also expressing interest in such an agreement.

Coronavirus and vaccination news

The National Centre for Health Information (NCZI) has cancelled scheduled dates for the first jab with the AstraZeneca vaccine . People who had these appointments were moved to other dates in the districts they have chosen. They will be vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.

. People who had these appointments were moved to other dates in the districts they have chosen. They will be vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. Altogether 1,326,765 people have received their first Covid vaccine, and 616,767 have been vaccinated with their second shot as of May 12.

Photo of the day

Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok has welcomed five of his colleagues in Bratislava.

Feature story for today

The Prešov-based company Tomark is a widely recognised player in the Slovak mechanical engineering industry but despite this, it nearly went bankrupt over a decade ago during the economic crisis.

Today, the firm’s latest project is a helicopter-like VTOL aircraft powered by hydrogen.

Other news

The Supreme Court will decide on the appeal in the case of the murder of Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová on 15 June.

on 15 June. The government has approved Finance Minister Igor Matovič's proposal to increase budget spending by €3.4 billion this year. The public finance deficit could thus reach 10 percent of GDP. Richard Sulík disagrees with this proposal and is asking for a discussion.

this year. The public finance deficit could thus reach 10 percent of GDP. Richard Sulík disagrees with this proposal and is asking for a discussion. The Nuclear Regulatory Authority has issued a permit allowing the third Mochovce unit to be put into operation . An appeal against the decision is still possible.

. An appeal against the decision is still possible. The road construction plan has been passed by the government. The highest priority is the completion of the D3 highway in Kysuce . In the Bratislava area, they will extend the D1 to eight lanes and the old Senec road to four, and the R1 will extend from Banská Bystrica to Slovenská Ľupča.

has been passed by the government. The highest priority is the completion . In the Bratislava area, they will extend the D1 to eight lanes and the old Senec road to four, and the R1 will extend from Banská Bystrica to Slovenská Ľupča. The government has approved an aid scheme for larger tourism entrepreneurs . Previous aid with fixed costs was intended only for smaller entrepreneurs, amounting to €200,000 per recipient. According to the draft government resolution, €37.25 million will need to be allocated to the new aid package. The Finance Ministry should release this within 10 working days, when requested by the Transport Ministry, which is in charge of assisting tourism. (Denník E)

. Previous aid with fixed costs was intended only for smaller entrepreneurs, amounting to €200,000 per recipient. According to the draft government resolution, €37.25 million will need to be allocated to the new aid package. The Finance Ministry should release this within 10 working days, when requested by the Transport Ministry, which is in charge of assisting tourism. (Denník E) A second defendant of the six charged following a police raid in Moldava nad Bodvou was acquitted . Three years after the prosecution was filed, Róbert Rybár was acquitted by Košice district judge Ján Poprocký. He did so after the prosecutor withdrew the indictment.

. Three years after the prosecution was filed, Róbert Rybár was acquitted by Košice district judge Ján Poprocký. He did so after the prosecutor withdrew the indictment. The beach on the Tyršovo Embankment will open for inhabitants and visitors to Bratislava on May 14. It will be accessible with no admission fee until September 26. Organizers are planning several cultural events. The operation of the beach and all events will be subject to valid anti-pandemic measures.

