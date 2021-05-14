Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

New reactor at Mochovce nuclear power plant reaches next milestone

After Slovakia’s nuclear regulator okayed its commissioning, the operator plans to load nuclear fuel this autumn.

The reactor of the third unit of the Mochovce nuclear power plant in June 2016.The reactor of the third unit of the Mochovce nuclear power plant in June 2016. (Source: SME)

After more than 12 years of construction, the third unit of the Mochovce nuclear power plant is ready for commissioning and fuel loading. On Thursday, May 13, Slovakia’s Nuclear Regulatory Authority (ÚJD) issued a license for commissioning. Its operator, electricity producer Slovenské Elektrárne (SE) responded that it is aiming to load the reactor with nuclear fuel in the autumn of this year.

“Finally, it’s here,” said Economy Minister Richard Sulík, as cited by the TASR newswire, expressing hopes that the fourth unit of the nuclear power plant, owned by the Slovak government, Italy’s Enel and the Czech group EPH, will also be put into operation during the current term of parliament, i.e. by 2024.

Related articleThe completion of Mochovce: double the budget and numerous delays Read more 

From a technical point of view, the nuclear reactor is ready to handle occurrences beyond design-based events and all the necessary equipment is installed. Staff and documentation are ready as well, noted Peter Uhrík, general director of the ÚJD’s safety evaluation and inspection activities department on Thursday.

“After very extensive inspections, we can state that the installation is ready for operation and we can allow its commissioning with a clear conscience,” said Uhrík.

14. May 2021 at 15:56  | Compiled by Spectator staff

