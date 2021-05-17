Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Changes to public procurement submitted for interdepartmental review

The changes proposed by Deputy PM Štefan Holý were criticised at first.

Štefan HolýŠtefan Holý (Source: SITA)

The new rules for public procurements were submitted for interdepartmental review on May 12.

The commenting procedure is set to last 15 days.

“As we have declared, public procurement is awaiting a ‘revolution’,” said Deputy PM for Legislation Štefan Holý, the author of the draft amendment, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

He added that the legislation should bring more transparency, accelerate public procurement and reduce red tape. The draft also takes into consideration the priorities of the ruling coalition, he said.

“It’s a key law for our economy and investment intentions,” Holý said, as quoted by TASR.

If passed, the amendment is expected to become effective on January 1, 2022.

What should change?

The draft proposes to increase the current limit for small orders that are not a subject of the public procurement law from the current €5,000 to €10,000.

It also suggests an exception from the ban on signing a deal if a protest is submitted concerning an order for construction works whose estimated value is between €1 million and €5.35 million, in order to speed up the procurement.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

17. May 2021 at 11:33  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Vaccination in Banská Bystrica Region

More mobile vaccination teams roll out to help elderly get jabs

Operation expands amid low take-up among older people.

14. máj
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)