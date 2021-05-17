Changes to public procurement submitted for interdepartmental review

The changes proposed by Deputy PM Štefan Holý were criticised at first.

The new rules for public procurements were submitted for interdepartmental review on May 12.

The commenting procedure is set to last 15 days.

“As we have declared, public procurement is awaiting a ‘revolution’,” said Deputy PM for Legislation Štefan Holý, the author of the draft amendment, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

He added that the legislation should bring more transparency, accelerate public procurement and reduce red tape. The draft also takes into consideration the priorities of the ruling coalition, he said.

“It’s a key law for our economy and investment intentions,” Holý said, as quoted by TASR.

If passed, the amendment is expected to become effective on January 1, 2022.

What should change?

The draft proposes to increase the current limit for small orders that are not a subject of the public procurement law from the current €5,000 to €10,000.

It also suggests an exception from the ban on signing a deal if a protest is submitted concerning an order for construction works whose estimated value is between €1 million and €5.35 million, in order to speed up the procurement.

17. May 2021 at 11:33 | Compiled by Spectator staff