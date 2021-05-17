It’s official: the second wave in Slovakia is now over

National emergency ends after more than half a year. Crucial vaccination programme witnesses yet more changes.

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

Referendum on early election goes to court.

MPs pay little heed to the ombudswoman.

Its lack of a unified vaccination document has left Slovakia out of a travel deal with its neighbours.

National state of emergency is over but vaccination still has a long way to go

Not a minute longer than necessary was the promise about the national state of emergency that the government gave when it first imposed it on the country and then continued to prolong it for more than six long months. Not everyone agreed with PM Eduard Heger when he said that the government had adhered to that promise when he announced that the national emergency in Slovakia was effectively over as of May 15.

His claim about the lifting of the national emergency being a victory for all is understandable in light of his government’s attempt to motivate people not to drop their guard and to stick with the collective effort to combat the pandemic – which will now come down mainly to their willingness to get the jab. It is less understandable in the context of the more than 12,000 coronavirus victims in Slovakia, which has placed the country in the group of EU states which have suffered the highest incidence of Covid deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

The confirmed deaths continue to mount by dozens a day, although the daily count has fallen, along with hospital admissions and the number of new Covid-19 diagnoses. The darker shades of red on the map of Slovakia are fading and four of its districts are now in the orange tier. People in Slovakia don’t seem to have taken to the colour code of the Covid alert system – a new one as of this Monday – but everyone understands orange is good, because restaurants can open their indoor spaces for a limited number of guests and people are no longer required to wear FFP2 respirators in indoor public places in those districts.

The only number that epidemiologists would like to see rising fast now is the share of vaccinated people. For now, Slovakia has vaccinated about one quarter of its population with the first dose of one of the three vaccines in its rollout (there has been no official communication suggesting that the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been deployed yet, nor the unregistered Russian Sputnik V), and the prospect that at least two-thirds of the population will be vaccinated looks rather distant for the moment, despite new deliveries of the Comirnaty vaccine – the most popular among Slovaks, even though most know it by the name Pfizer – that are expected to arrive in the course of this month.

Pfizer/BioNTech will dominate the vaccination rollout in Slovakia now that the Vaxzevria vaccine by AstraZeneca has been suspended. That decision was made after the death of a 47-year-old woman was linked to the vaccine – the first such death in Slovakia – but the health minister said the government needs to keep remaining Vaxzevria doses to give to people who have yet to get their second dose of that vaccine.

As of last Wednesday, anyone receiving their first dose of a Covid vaccine in Slovakia gets an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna), regardless of their age. People aged 35 and above are now officially eligible to register for a jab, but in reality even younger people are being given appointments or even injections in districts where demand for vaccines of any type is worryingly low. “Vaccination tourism” thus continues to be a thing, with people from western Slovakia travelling to eastern districts just to get jabs before the summer holidays.

People are rightfully asking why regional distribution of the vaccines is not more closely linked to demand, but the work of mobile vaccination teams deployed by regional authorities shows that the management of the vaccination rollout must not work on a purely supply-meets-demand principle. When vaccination teams arrive to administer the doses of vaccines directly in villages, they often find that it is a lack of mobility rather than hesitancy that has prevented some, particularly elderly inhabitants of rural regions, from getting their jab, even though they’ve been eligible for one since January.

What this means is that yuppies from the capital or its surrounding areas who have the means to travel long distances may already have been immunised, while inhabitants of areas with poorer connections to the national infrastructure (both digital and physical) remain as vulnerable to the virus as they were a year ago.

While this is disturbing, it is not impossible to overcome and it is reasonable to expect that everyone who is not gripped by scepticism will get vaccinated by this summer at the latest. That scepticism, and likely also summer pandemic vibes, with their potential to convince those on the vaccination fence that the threat is over and there is no reason to bother with some vaccines, will be much harder to deal with.

Three more stories to take note of

Referendum goes to court

President Zuzana Čaputová will turn to the Constitutional Court to check whether a referendum on a snap election complies with the Slovak Constitution.

“The president’s task is to make a decision that will secure the constitutionality of the referendum and that will not be accompanied with any constitutional doubts,” she said on May 12. A petition calling for an early election, which attracted several hundred thousand signatures, was recently delivered to the president.

The decision prompted critics to spew online hate at the president, but most observers agree it is reasonable to ask the Constitutional Court to consider whether a referendum can be used to trigger a snap election.

MPs disregard the ombudswoman

Never before has the public defender of rights dealt with as many complaints from the people of Slovakia as she did in 2020, the year when the novel coronavirus pandemic first broke out.

The spreading infection and the measures imposed in an attempt to halt it increased the number of motions submitted to the office of Ombudswoman Mária Patakyová, according to her 2020 annual report, which was presented to parliament in early May. What remains unchanged is the lack of attention or respect that most MPs seem to pay her work.

Slovakia misses out on neighbourhood deal due to missing vaccination papers

Slovakia is missing uniform certificates confirming that people have been vaccinated against Covid. Some have received a document containing a stamp from the hospital, while others get just a piece of paper with four lines of text.

The absence of a uniform certificate has already had some consequences. The Czech Republic has signed an agreement with Poland, Hungary, Austria and Germany to recognise each other’s vaccination certificates, starting on May 15. Slovakia has dropped out of the deal.

Quote of the week

“ We promised you it would take not a minute longer than absolutely necessary and we have now fulfilled that promise, and therefore we have ended the national emergency. It is our common victory. „

PM Eduard Heger announces the end of the national state of emergency, after more than six months.

Must-read stories for this week

If you have a suggestion on how to make this overview better, let us know at editorial@spectator.sk.

17. May 2021 at 15:01 | Michaela Terenzani