Most homosexual couples afraid of holding hands in public

The Mladí (OZ Mladí) civic association launched a campaign on the occasion of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

As much as 77 percent of homosexual couples are afraid of holding hands in public, according to a poll carried out by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights.

The Mladí (OZ Mladí) civic association mentioned this fear on the occasion of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, which falls on May 17.

The association also launched a campaign whose aim is to increase the acceptance of people belonging to the LGBTI community in Slovakia. People can join by sharing a short message on social networks or use a special photo frame on their profile picture.

“I believe that our activities will bring in more people who will talk about their orientation and identity more openly,” said Ondrej Vrábel of OZ Mladí, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

Legislation still missing

The Justice Ministry recommends that state bodies continue in efforts aimed towards eliminating prejudices against any minority living in Slovakia, said its spokesperson Peter Bubla.

“It’s important that Slovakia become a country where nobody will live in fear and face verbal or physical attacks for their identity,” he added, as quoted by SITA.

Still, Slovakia lacks laws recognising the cohabitation of same-sex couples, as Ombudswoman Mária Patakyová stressed.

A smaller extent of rights concerning the same-sex couples is at odds with the principles of equality guaranteed by the Constitution, she added. She stressed that legislative changes are necessary to secure one of the principal ideas of the Constitution and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“I keep reminding people that Slovakia is lacking the legal recognition of the cohabitation of same-sex couples, a significant part of respecting fundamental rights and freedoms as it concerns private and family rights,” Patakyová wrote on Facebook. “From my position, I see that human rights are constantly violated and the adoption of systemic changes is often a long battle.”

17. May 2021 at 17:51 | Compiled by Spectator staff