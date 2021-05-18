Data on people waiting for their vaccine jab revealed

The biggest interest in vaccination is in the Bratislava Region.

People queuing in front of the vaccination centre in Bratislava, May 15 (Source: TASR)

People can now check more detailed information on those registered for the vaccination.

The dashboard created by Martin Huba now shows how many people are waiting for the first or second jab, and also how many are waiting in respective age groups and in which regions.

People interested in vaccination

Data published on May 18 shows that there are 220,000 people in the waiting room. Further tens of thousands people have already received the date of their vaccination appointment.

Green: How many people are vaccinated, Yellow: How many people should be yet vaccinated, Blue: How many people will not be vaccinated (Source: Dashboard by Martin Huba)

The Data Without Pathos organisation expects there to still be enough people to vaccinate by the end of June, and that people will even continue registering in the online system.

This comes as a response to some predictions that people are not very interested in getting vaccinated, so that there will be no one to receive the vaccine jab in June.

Some AstraZeneca appointments cancelled

The data also suggests that more than 150,000 people should receive their second jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

However, the National Health Information Centre (NCZI) has reported that more than 2,500 people cancelled their appointment for the second shot last week.

Currently, AstraZeneca is not administered as the first shot in Slovakia due to its low and unstable supplies, as the Health Ministry said.

How many people are in the waiting room for the first dose according to age categories (Source: Dashboard by Martin Huba)

When it comes to the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna jab, all those vaccinated in May should be re-vaccinated in June. Analysts expect that more than 750,000 people could receive the second jab in June. With the current rate of 30,000 doses administrated a day, Slovakia should handle the matter in 25 days.

Last first jabs in August?

The vaccination rate in Slovakia currently stands at 26 percent. When taking people older than 16 (who can be vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines) into consideration, almost one third of the population has received a jab.

How many doses have been administrated so far (Source: Dashboard by Martin Huba)

Most people are currently waiting for their vaccination appointment in the Bratislava Region (more than 60,000), followed by the Žilina Region, Trnava Region, Nitra Region and Trenčín Region. There are not so many people waiting in the Prešov Region, Banská Bystrica Region and Košice Region.

Analysts also calculated that if Slovakia fulfills its aim of vaccinating 3.3 million, the last first jab could be administrated on August 12.

18. May 2021 at 17:57 | Compiled by Spectator staff