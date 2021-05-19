Everybody can now receive the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The ministry has scrapped the age limits entirely.

The registration website for vaccination now offers the vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech to all age categories.

Until now, these vaccines had been only available to the age group 35+, with Pfizer/BioNTech also administered to people aged 16 and 17, while people younger than 35 but older than 18 were supposed to be administered the AstraZeneca vaccines. However, the Health Ministry suspended the administration of the first AstraZeneca shots, referring to a lack in supplies.

Those waiting for the second AstraZeneca shot should receive it, the ministry has promised.

Currently, there are 215,000 people in the waiting room for the Covid vaccine jab, and the biggest interest is in the Bratislava Region.

The Health Ministry is working on a system where it will be possible to choose the vaccine, including the unregistered Sputnik V. This should be put into operation on June 1.

19. May 2021 at 11:28 | Compiled by Spectator staff