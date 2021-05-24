The Slovak Spectator launches its redesigned newsletters

Today in Slovakia news digest now doubles as a newsletter. You can sign up to receive it in your inbox free of charge.

The Slovak Spectator has updated its newsletters as part of a large graphic and content redesign in the Petit Press group. You can check out our newsletters and manage your preferences directly on your profile page.

Instead of our daily newsletter, readers will receive our Today in Slovakia daily news digest, a popular product that our editorial team has been publishing for over a year on our website. It now doubles as a newsletter that brings news about politics, business, and other notable events of the day in Slovakia in a less-than-five-minute read.

The Today in Slovakia newsletter is available free of charge for all those who choose to receive it in their inboxes at the end of every workday. You can sign up for Today in Slovakia with one click here or read the daily digests directly on our website.

If you used to get our old daily newsletter in your inbox up until last week, you will receive Today in Slovakia automatically.

Other newsletters that our subscribers are already familiar with will also be available in a new, redesigned shape.

This includes the Last Week in Slovakia weekly overview of news with commentary from the Editor-in-Chief Michaela Terenzani. You can sign up for Last Week in Slovakia here.

Our Spectacular Slovakia weekly compilation of culture and travel-related stories, complete with interesting weekend reading tips from The Slovak Spectator and elsewhere, will also get a new look. Sign up here to receive the Spectacular Slovakia newsletter directly in your inbox.

Our Spectator College project for schools is getting its own newsletter too, which will be available to all. A new edition of Spectator College is published every month, except during the summer holidays. Sign up for the Spectator College newsletter here.

24. May 2021 at 9:06 | Compiled by Spectator staff