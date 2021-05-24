Smer party grows in popularity, likely due to ex-PM Fico (+graphs)

While the opposition party becomes more popular, OĽaNO keeps losing support, the recent Focus poll suggests.

The recent activities of Robert Fico, including an attempt to oust Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí), and frequent press conferences at which he has criticised the ruling coalition, seem to have benefitted his Smer party.

In the recent Focus poll, it garnered the third-highest number of votes, following Hlas of Peter Pellegrini and Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) of Richard Sulík.

Fico rising, Matovič falling

If the general election had taken place in the first half of May, it would have been won by Hlas with 22.4 percent of the vote.

It would be followed by SaS with 12.3 percent and Smer with 11.8 percent.

This stems from a poll carried out for the Na Telo political talk show broadcast by TV Markíza. Focus addressed 1,008 respondents between May 11 and 15, 2021. Of them, 63.4 percent would attend the election, 19.5 percent would not vote at all, and 17.1 percent were undecided.

24. May 2021 at 11:03 | Compiled by Spectator staff