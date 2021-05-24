The unacceptable landing of a plane in Belarus requires a strong response

Slovak top representatives respond to the recent detention of Belarusian opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich.

Belarus police detained journalist Raman Pratasevich (centre) in Minsk, Belarus, on May 23. (Source: AP/TASR)

An unacceptable enforced landing of a commercial plane breaches international travel and requires a strong response.

This is how Slovakia’s top politicians responded to the reports on Belarus landing a plane operated by Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair, flying from Athens to Vilnius, to arrest Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich, who faces a life sentence or even the death penalty.

Official authorities said this is because of a bomb threat, but no explosive was actually found during the search. Instead, the journalist was arrested.

“I condemn the forced landing of the civilian flight by the Belarusian regime under the politically motivated pretext of a terrorist threat,” Slovakia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) commented. “We request the immediate release of both the plane and all passengers including those unlawfully detained.”

President Zuzana Čaputová called the reports on grounding a commercial plane in Belarus and the subsequent detention of an opposition activist “extremely concerning.”

“Investigation is essential – any violation of international law must have consequences,” she commented.

PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) also called on Belarusian authorities to release the detained.

“It is unacceptable to re-route a Ryanair flight full of civilians from landing in Vilnius into a forced landing in Minsk,” he said. “This is a serious breach of international travel which must trigger a strong response.”

24. May 2021 at 11:15 | Compiled by Spectator staff