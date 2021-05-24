Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The unacceptable landing of a plane in Belarus requires a strong response

Slovak top representatives respond to the recent detention of Belarusian opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich.

Belarus police detained journalist Raman Pratasevich (centre) in Minsk, Belarus, on May 23. Belarus police detained journalist Raman Pratasevich (centre) in Minsk, Belarus, on May 23. (Source: AP/TASR)

An unacceptable enforced landing of a commercial plane breaches international travel and requires a strong response.

This is how Slovakia’s top politicians responded to the reports on Belarus landing a plane operated by Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair, flying from Athens to Vilnius, to arrest Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich, who faces a life sentence or even the death penalty.

Official authorities said this is because of a bomb threat, but no explosive was actually found during the search. Instead, the journalist was arrested.

“I condemn the forced landing of the civilian flight by the Belarusian regime under the politically motivated pretext of a terrorist threat,” Slovakia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) commented. “We request the immediate release of both the plane and all passengers including those unlawfully detained.”

President Zuzana Čaputová called the reports on grounding a commercial plane in Belarus and the subsequent detention of an opposition activist “extremely concerning.”

“Investigation is essential – any violation of international law must have consequences,” she commented.

PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) also called on Belarusian authorities to release the detained.

“It is unacceptable to re-route a Ryanair flight full of civilians from landing in Vilnius into a forced landing in Minsk,” he said. “This is a serious breach of international travel which must trigger a strong response.”

24. May 2021 at 11:15  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Vladimír Pčolinský being taken into custody.

Secret meeting of top state officials hints at a problem in the police

The most powerful officials in the state have met in a special room at the premises of the intelligence service.

7 h
The Ryanair airplane was forced to land in Minsk.

Slovak journalists: We stand by our Belarusian colleagues

Slovak newsrooms call on state and EU representatives to protect their colleagues in Belarus.

1 h
Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky

Vaccine first, then vitamin sea. How to ensure a milder third wave

Summer travel should have been the main incentive, but Covid-pass problems reveal how yet anothear area was neglected.

1 h

The Slovak Spectator launches its redesigned newsletters

Today in Slovakia news digest now doubles as a newsletter. You can sign up to receive it in your inbox free of charge.

6 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)