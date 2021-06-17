Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Bratislava property prices soar amid pandemic

Apartment construction lagging demand as more people move to capital.

A number of projects are under construction in the capital. A number of projects are under construction in the capital. (Source: TASR)

Residential property prices in Bratislava have soared during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the latest data on real estate in the capital.

Although the coronavirus crisis has affected the wider economy with lockdowns leaving shops, restaurants, and many other businesses shuttered for months, the prices of flats and family houses in Bratislava have been driven up by a mix of high demand, long-term low supply of residential real estate for reasonable prices, and cheap mortgages, experts say.

The construction of new housing units has not caught up with the growing number of new residents in Bratislava.

“Mortgage interest rates are still at record lows, and so demand is significantly higher than what is, at the moment, the lowest level historically of flat supply [in Bratislava],” Daniela Danihel Rážová, director of the real estate agency Bond Reality and head of Slovakia’s Association of Real Estate Brokers, told The Slovak Spectator. “The only way to change this is to start building a lot of flats.”

Lack of residential real estate

Bratislava, as is the case across Slovakia generally, has suffered from a significant shortage of new housing units for several years.

Related articleOpen space is no longer the “chicken farm” it used to be Read more 

Demand for new real estate has not lessened during the Covid-19 pandemic with good credit conditions fuelling interest in residential property not just as personal dwellings, but also as investments. With demand strongly outstripping supply, prices of new residential properties in the capital rose 11 percent year-on-year in 2020, according to data from real estate agency Herrys.

“The price per square metre of a new flat rose more than €300 excluding VAT,” said Filip Žoldák of Herrys, adding that prices are expected to continue to grow this year.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

17. Jun 2021 at 7:00  | Jana Liptáková

More of topic: Real Estate

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: Economics, Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: Portugal will be a “no go” country, border checks for Covid variants to be discussed

More districts in Slovakia are lifting measures. Bratislava-based carmaker suspends production again. Meteorologists issue heat warnings.


14 h
Marian Kocner at the Supreme Court, June 15, 2021.

Kuciak case: Court overturned the acquittal of Kočner. What happens next?

The original verdict had been surrounded by questions since before it was delivered.


15. jún
Parliament

Another poll confirms the popularity of opposition parties (+graphs)

Eight parties would make it to parliament, latest AKO poll suggests.


22 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)