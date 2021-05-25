Items in shopping cart: View
Opposition showed text messages that allegedly proved interference in investigation

Police said that the text messages are older than former PM Peter Pellegrini claimed.

Text messages have been resent behind the scenes in recent days that prove interference in the investigation, said chair of the opposition party Hlas Peter Pellegrini.

He mentioned a text message detailing the testimony in the case of former chair of the Criminal Unit of the Financial Administration Ľudovít Makó. Pellegrini suggested that these are instructions on how somebody should testify.

“This information would have been given to the cooperating accused so they know how to testify,” Pellegrini claimed, adding that he does not know whether the text message is authentic.

Secret meeting of top state officials hints at a problem in the police Read more 

Police Corps President Peter Kovařík denied these claims and pointed out that Pellegrini’s dates do not match.

The message was sent by investigator Ján Čurilla, according to Pellegrini, to an officer who worked on the case. He sent it on August 22, 2020, so only two days after the interrogation that he was supposed to influence, according to Pellegrini.

25. May 2021 at 10:48  | Roman Cuprik

