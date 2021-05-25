Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Vaccinate with Sputnik V or not? Slovakia's decision expected on Wedneday

Time is running out, the expiration of vaccines stored in Slovakia is approaching.

Sputnik VSputnik V (Source: TASR)

Whether Slovakia will vaccinate with the Sputnik V vaccine will be decided at the May 26 government session.

Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee) said at a discussion on Radio Expres that he will grant permission for vaccination if the majority of ministers will vote for vaccination.

State controllers will not decide on Sputnik V. They do not have enough data Read more 

“I support a European solution,” he said. “I see that there is group of people who only prefer this vaccine, so also taking into consideration the fact of increasing the vaccination rate percentage, we have to deal with this issue.”

Minister added that the problem is incomplete data from the Russian side, but there should not be any doubts on the safety of vaccines.

Lengvarský added that preparations of centres for possible vaccination with the Russian vaccine have already started.

Vaccines will expire in two months

The decision should be made as soon as possible, because half the first supply of vaccines meant for the first dose will expire in July, the Sme daily reported.

Juraj Kamaras, Chair of the Imuna Pharm company where Sputnik V vaccines have been stored since March 1 when brought to Slovakia, said that they are ready to start the distribution of vaccines to vaccination centres even tomorrow, like the distribution of other vaccines. Neither has he information about the roll-out of the Sputnik V vaccination in Slovakia.

Matovič fell into a trap carefully staged by Russia Read more 

If Slovakia does not use the first 100,000 doses to expire in July, the other 100,000 stored in Šarišské Michaľany will be good for nothing. Each dose of Sputnik is different and it cannot be replaced.

Moreover, not only the EU but several member states do not want to acknowledge vaccination with Sputnik V when travelling across the borders.

Sputnik V has not been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), unlike all other vaccines used in Slovakia. The Russian side still has not applied in EMA for the vaccine's registration, according to EMA.

25. May 2021 at 17:51  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

More of topic: COVID-19 vaccination

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: New rules for AstraZeneca, Sputnik V decision expected tomorrow

Minister Mičovský steps down after his nominee ended up in custody. Austria to suspend the landing of planes from the UK.

5 h
Ján Mičovský (OĽaNO)

Agriculture minister resigns

He wants to officially step down on May 31.

14 h

Supply shortage have no effect on carmakers’ economic results

Several car producers have had to suspend their production in recent weeks.

24. máj
The Ryanair airplane was forced to land in Minsk.

Slovak journalists: We stand by our Belarusian colleagues

Slovak newsrooms call on state and EU representatives to protect their colleagues in Belarus.

24. máj
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)