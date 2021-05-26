Rules clearing deliveries worth less than €150 through customs should be easier

People will be able to use electronic form.

New rules for the import of goods from the countries outside the EU will introduce a new duty in July – the submission of electronic custom declaration for all goods and a VAT payment for all deliveries up to €22.

At the same time, there will be simpler rules for clearing deliveries worth €150 and less, without any bans and limitations, through customs, according to the Financial Administration.

“It will be possible to clear customs for these consignments that will be duty free through a new website of the Financial Administration,” said its spokesperson Martina Rybanská.

Exemptions

Goods subjected to excise tax, such as alcoholic beverages, or goods with certain bans and limitations, like products made of protected animals and weapons, will be exempted from the simpler rules.

As a result, a standard custom clearance declaration will have to be used.

Online information and call centre

People do not have to be afraid of new duties, Rybanská said. The Financial Administration will publish important information on its website and information will also be provided by its nonstop customs call centre.

“People will not have to use the services of private haulage companies for clearing customs,” Rybanská noted. “They will be able to do it on their own, and this saves money.”

26. May 2021 at 11:27 | Compiled by Spectator staff