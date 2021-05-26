Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Rules clearing deliveries worth less than €150 through customs should be easier

People will be able to use electronic form.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Archive of Sme)

New rules for the import of goods from the countries outside the EU will introduce a new duty in July – the submission of electronic custom declaration for all goods and a VAT payment for all deliveries up to €22.

At the same time, there will be simpler rules for clearing deliveries worth €150 and less, without any bans and limitations, through customs, according to the Financial Administration.

“It will be possible to clear customs for these consignments that will be duty free through a new website of the Financial Administration,” said its spokesperson Martina Rybanská.

Exemptions

Customs tariffs to be expanded even for low-value goods Read more 

Goods subjected to excise tax, such as alcoholic beverages, or goods with certain bans and limitations, like products made of protected animals and weapons, will be exempted from the simpler rules.

As a result, a standard custom clearance declaration will have to be used.

Online information and call centre

People do not have to be afraid of new duties, Rybanská said. The Financial Administration will publish important information on its website and information will also be provided by its nonstop customs call centre.

“People will not have to use the services of private haulage companies for clearing customs,” Rybanská noted. “They will be able to do it on their own, and this saves money.”

26. May 2021 at 11:27  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Sputnik V

Vaccinate with Sputnik V or not? Slovakia's decision expected on Wedneday

Time is running out, the expiration of vaccines stored in Slovakia is approaching.

19 h

AstraZeneca will only be given to people of age 60+

People of all ages waiting for their second dose will receive their AstraZeneca jab as planned.

19 h

News digest: New rules for AstraZeneca, Sputnik V decision expected tomorrow

Minister Mičovský steps down after his nominee ended up in custody. Austria to suspend the landing of planes from the UK.

18 h
Ján Mičovský (OĽaNO)

Agriculture minister resigns

He wants to officially step down on May 31.

25. máj
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)