Direct flights will connect Bratislava and the Canary Islands

The flights expected to be launched in late June.

Bratislava and the Canary Islands can be linked with direct flights.

The new flight connection to the island's capital of Las Palmas will be operated by flytoCanarias in cooperation with the Galistair carrier from June 26, 2021. The connection is expected to be offered until the end of October.

Planes will depart once a week, on Saturdays, said Veronika Ševčíková, spokesperson of the Bratislava Airport.

“From the end of June, we are also expanding our flights to Slovakia,” Spanish travel agency flytoCanarias said. “Flights from the Bratislava airport will be operated every week, using the Airbus A320, with a capacity of 180 travellers.”

26. May 2021 at 11:28 | Compiled by Spectator staff