Respirators also recommended for public transport in districts with better situation

Hygienists consider respirators a better option, especially if vehicles are used by people from districts in a worse Covid situation.

People in districts in a better epidemiological situation can replace the FFP2 or KN95 respirators with masks or other face coverings. This is currently the case of the yellow and orange tiers, as stems from the Covid automat alert system.

Respirators still remain compulsory for building interiors and public transport in light red, red and dark red districts.

Still, the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) recommends people from districts with a better epidemiological situation to wear respirators when using public transport.

“We recommend that passengers on trains and buses travelling from better districts to worse ones wear a respirator the whole journey to protect their health,” said ÚVZ spokesperson Daša Račková, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The reason is that there can be more people from other households, and people do not know much about the health condition of other passengers, she added.

Hand disinfection

Passengers in public transport should also avoid touching surfaces inside vehicles if it is not necessary and not to sit close to other passengers if possible.

"It is also not appropriate to talk to fellow passengers who do not live in the same household," Račková said, as quoted by TASR.

Hygienists recommend avoiding drinking and eating when onboard a vehicle for a short distance.

"In the case of longer journeys, disinfect your hands before refreshments," Račková said, as quoted by TASR. "Put on the respirator as soon as you finish eating or drinking."

Hand disinfection is recommended after leaving the vehicle as well.

26. May 2021 at 11:32 | Compiled by Spectator staff