Slovakia will vaccinate with Sputnik V

The government has approved the use of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The government has approved the use of the Sputnik V vaccine. The Health Ministry has until June 7 to allow vaccination with the unregistered Russian vaccine.

Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský was given the task of enabling vaccination with this vaccine, totalling 200,000 doses. At the same time, he should issue binding guidance. This is to ensure that all citizens who have been given Sputnik V are immediately treated by a doctor in accordance with professional advice in the event of potential side effects.

The government-approved material also lists risks surrounding the safety, efficacy, and quality of the vaccine. It contains a table with an evaluation of laboratory results from Slovakia too.

"There are still a significant number of citizens who declare that they will be vaccinated only with the Sputnik V vaccine," said the Health Ministry.

Speaking at the May 26 press conference, Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský said he would not choose to get vaccinated with Sputnik V, nor would he recommend it.

He supports the European solution, meaning that he thinks the vaccine should have been sent to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for approval.

He added that Slovakia does not have to actually buy all the vaccine doses it ordered. For now, the country will purchase 200,000 doses that have already been delivered and are currently stored in Šarišské Michaľany. The other doses will be purchased only after it is registered by the EMA.

26. May 2021 at 14:06 (modified at 26. May 2021 at 16:45) | Compiled by Spectator staff