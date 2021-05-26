More restrictions lifted in Bratislava

The strictest pandemic measures will be applied in three districts only.

The map of districts from May 31, 2021 (Source: Health Ministry)

The majority of Slovakia will enjoy more relaxed anti-pandemic measures from next Monday, May 31.

As many as 24 districts will switch to the yellow tier, where the regime will be the most relaxed. This includes all districts of the capital, Bratislava.

Given the measures in the Covid automat alert system, this means that people can wear masks both inside and outside (but respirators are still recommended for interiors and public transport). At the same time, it will be possible to eat inside the restaurant.

For mass events with a seated audience, the limit for events held inside is set to 50 percent of the capacity, with a cap at 250 people, while outside it increases to 75 percent of the capacity, but no more than 500 people. For a standing audience, the limits are 100 people inside and 250 outside. For weddings, funerals, and parties, the limits are 100 people inside and 250 outside.

The limits increase for the number of people in wellness centres, water parks, swimming pools, fitness centres and museums and galleries.

Most districts, 41, will be in the orange tier. As for the measures, people can wear masks both inside and outside, and eat inside the restaurants. For mass events with a seated audience, the limit for events held inside is set to 25 percent of the capacity, with a cap at 250 people, while outside it is 50 percent of the capacity, but no more than 500 people. For standing audiences, the limits are 50 people inside and 100 outside. For weddings, funerals and parties, the limits are 50 people inside and 100 outside.

Another 11 districts will be in the light red tier, and three will be in the red tier. The rules there will be the strictest.

Tiers of districts starting May 31 Districts at Warning Level 2 (red) Banská Štiavnica • Kysucké Nové Mesto • Myjava Districts at Warning Level 1 (light red) Bánovce nad Bebravou • Bardejov • Bytča • Čadca • Nové Mesto nad Váhom • Ružomberok • Skalica • Sobrance • Stará Ľubovňa • Trenčín • Žilina Districts at Alert Level 2 (orange) Banská Bystrica • Brezno • Galanta • Gelnica • Humenné • Ilava • Kežmarok • Košice I-IV • Košice-okolie • Krupina • Levice • Liptovský Mikuláš • Martin • Medzilaborce • Michalovce • Námestovo • Nové Zámky • Pezinok • Piešťany • Poprad • Považská Bystrica • Prešov • Púchov • Revúca • Rimavská Sobota • Rožňava • Sabinov • Senica • Snina • Spišská Nová Ves • Svidník • Trnava • Tvrdošín • Veľký Krtíš • Vranov nad Topľou • Žarnovica • Žiar nad Hronom • Zvolen Districts at Alert Level 1 (yellow) Bratislava I-V • Detva • Dolný Kubín • Dunajská Streda • Hlohovec • Komárno • Levoča • Lučenec • Malacky • Nitra • Partizánske • Poltár • Prievidza • Šaľa • Senec • Stropkov • Topoľčany • Trebišov • Turčianske Teplice • Zlaté Moravce

26. May 2021 at 16:04 | Compiled by Spectator staff