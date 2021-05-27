Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Pandemic forced people to leave tourism. Some do not plan on returning

Most left to work in production, recent Profesia poll suggests.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Many people forced to leave their jobs in tourism due to the pandemic are now working as shop assistants or in the industrial production sector. Most of them can imagine returning, but they are calling for the meeting of certain conditions.

Explore the Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk) Explore the Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk)

This stems from a recent poll carried out by the Profesia recruitment company on 492 respondents who used to work in the tourism, gastronomy and hotel industry between May 18 and 24.

Some people remain unemployed

Only about one in ten respondents did not have any work experience from tourism sector. The highest share of people who used to work in the sector, 36 percent, said they remain unemployed.

About 31 percent of respondents still work in the tourism, gastronomy or hotel industry, while nearly one quarter said they found a job in another sector.

Of those who have changed or lost their job in the past year, 63 percent said that the reason was the pandemic. Among the most frequent reasons were closed premises or the reduction of staff.

Nearly half of respondents from this group found a new job in commerce and industrial production. Other respondents work in services, administration, transport or client support.

Higher salary and job security

When asked about the conditions under which people would be willing to return to their jobs in the tourism, gastronomy and hotel industry, respondents mentioned a higher salary and job security the most.

The third most frequent answer was better working conditions, followed by more transparent remuneration.

Former employees in tourism admitted that they miss their colleagues the most. Among other frequent reasons is the job's location, the job itself and employee benefits.

About one fifth of respondents said they do not plan on returning to the tourism industry.

Career Guide: Exploring Slovak labour market trends and human resources in the wider EU context Read more 

27. May 2021 at 11:42  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

More of topic: Career and HR

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Veronika Remišová (left) and Mária Kolíková (right)

Za Ľudí may break up as it attempts to change its leader

Junior coalition party is experiencing problems that may disrupt the Heger government.

3 h
The airport in Bratislava reopened.

How to travel to and from Slovakia during COVID-19

Check out which border crossings are open, and how bus, train and air transport works.

24m

News digest: More freedom for vaccinated travellers

Summer season with new travelling rules. Free choice of vaccines to be available from early June.

18 h
Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina)

MPs wanted to bring former SIS director from custody to parliament

We can even vote to bring in Putin and Biden, Speaker of Parliament Kollár said.

19 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)