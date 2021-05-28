Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Czech Republic, Hungary, and Austria will recognise Slovak vaccination certificates

Austria will only accept certificates on vaccines registered by the EMA and WHO.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan KorčokForeign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (Source: TASR)

The Czech Republic, Hungary, and Austria will recognise Slovak vaccination certificates. Austria will only accept certificates on vaccines registered by the EMA and WHO. Slovak inhabitants with the proper certificate will not have to present a negative test result or documents confirming that they recovered from Covid-19, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

“I’m glad that we’ve had initial results; following my talks with my Hungarian counterpart Péter Szíjártó, our southern neighbours will recognise Slovak vaccination certificates, and the same holds true in the case of the Czech Republic and Austria,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS) without specifying from when this will apply.

Korčok specified that Austria will still apply valid restrictions to Slovak inhabitants vaccinated with Sputnik V or another unregistered vaccine. In this case, one must present a negative test result or documents confirming that they recovered from Covid-19.

The Health Ministry has until June 7 to allow vaccination with the unregistered Russian vaccine in Slovakia.

28. May 2021 at 12:59  | Compiled by Spectator staff

