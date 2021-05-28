Only three springs in forests around Bratislava have potable water

Many springs are deemed unpotable simply due to unsatisfactory pH levels.

The well marked as Studnička II. Lom (Medáreň) has potable water. (Source: Courtesy of MLB)

Only three springs in forests administered by the municipal forest company Mestské Lesy v Bratislave (MLB) around Bratislava have potable water. MLB checks water in 16 springs once a year in cooperation with the water utility company BVS. It analyses 24 different parametres.

“If even one of the indicators does not meet the standard, the water is marked as non-potable,” said MLB, as cited by the SITA newswire. “The water in many springs is unsatisfactory solely because of its pH levels, which has no direct effect on health with occasional use.”

The springs with water deemed safe and drinkable are in the Partizánska lúka meadow in the recreational area of Železná Studienka, Slalomová lúka above Rača, and the well-marked Studnička II. Lom (Medáreň) above Krasňany.

The water in the remaining 13 springs has either unsatisfactory pH levels or contains germs, making it unpotable.

28. May 2021 at 13:28 | Compiled by Spectator staff