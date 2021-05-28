Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Only three springs in forests around Bratislava have potable water

Many springs are deemed unpotable simply due to unsatisfactory pH levels.

The well marked as Studnička II. Lom (Medáreň) has potable water.The well marked as Studnička II. Lom (Medáreň) has potable water. (Source: Courtesy of MLB)

Only three springs in forests administered by the municipal forest company Mestské Lesy v Bratislave (MLB) around Bratislava have potable water. MLB checks water in 16 springs once a year in cooperation with the water utility company BVS. It analyses 24 different parametres.

“If even one of the indicators does not meet the standard, the water is marked as non-potable,” said MLB, as cited by the SITA newswire. “The water in many springs is unsatisfactory solely because of its pH levels, which has no direct effect on health with occasional use.”

The springs with water deemed safe and drinkable are in the Partizánska lúka meadow in the recreational area of Železná Studienka, Slalomová lúka above Rača, and the well-marked Studnička II. Lom (Medáreň) above Krasňany.

The water in the remaining 13 springs has either unsatisfactory pH levels or contains germs, making it unpotable.

28. May 2021 at 13:28  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

More of topic: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Cynthia Sandor, her parents and her Slovak family on a farm near Zvolen in the early eighties.

As they age, Americans’ desire to reconnect with Slovakia grows

It is mostly middle-aged and older Slovak Americans who trace their roots.

11 h

News digest: Friday brings higher deficit but easier cross-border travel

Most neighbours will recognise Slovak vaccination certificates. Investment minister unveils the green pass app. Amended 2021 state budget passed, deficit higher. Bratislava Castle will burn tonight.

3 h
Czech violinist and singer Iva Bittová during the recording of the "Live At Tou" album.

British media impressed by Slovak Roma artists

Here are the stories from this week that you do not want to miss.

7 h
Boris Kollár (l) and Mária Kolíková (r) announce the changes to collusive custody.

Collusive custody will change. Coalition seems to have found an agreement

The justice minister and the speaker of parliament talk about a compromise solution.

27. máj
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)