Home office will be preserved in some form in the future

Technical equipment and support, along with social isolation, among main challenges in transitioning to remote work.

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2021, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

It is very likely the way we worked before the pandemic will not be the same once the virus is suppressed. Remote work will remain a significant part of our reality.

Working from home was among the first responses to the coronavirus outbreak in the spring of 2020. When the second pandemic wave unfolded in the autumn, home office was even mandatory in Slovakia for any work that can be done from home, for both private companies and the public sector.

“Employees of labour offices are working from home if the character of their job allows it,” Marianna Šebová of the Central Office of Labour, Social Affairs and Family (ÚPSVaR) told The Slovak Spectator. People who need to come to the office in person include those working in filing offices and employees securing the

payment of various social benefits and administration.

Global studies have suggested that the flexible work model is likely to be preserved in some form even after the pandemic is over. Employers addressed by The Slovak Spectator confirmed this expectation. Some of them are currently searching for the right setup for their employees.

Home office now defined by the law

13. Jun 2021 at 9:00 | Radka Minarechová