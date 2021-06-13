Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Home office will be preserved in some form in the future

Technical equipment and support, along with social isolation, among main challenges in transitioning to remote work.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Pixabay)

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2021, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

It is very likely the way we worked before the pandemic will not be the same once the virus is suppressed. Remote work will remain a significant part of our reality.

Working from home was among the first responses to the coronavirus outbreak in the spring of 2020. When the second pandemic wave unfolded in the autumn, home office was even mandatory in Slovakia for any work that can be done from home, for both private companies and the public sector.

Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk)Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk) (Source: )

“Employees of labour offices are working from home if the character of their job allows it,” Marianna Šebová of the Central Office of Labour, Social Affairs and Family (ÚPSVaR) told The Slovak Spectator. People who need to come to the office in person include those working in filing offices and employees securing the
payment of various social benefits and administration.

Global studies have suggested that the flexible work model is likely to be preserved in some form even after the pandemic is over. Employers addressed by The Slovak Spectator confirmed this expectation. Some of them are currently searching for the right setup for their employees.

Home office now defined by the law

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

13. Jun 2021 at 9:00  | Radka Minarechová

More of topic: Career and HR

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

The Slovak Shamrocks

Every Irish village has a Gaelic football team. So does Bratislava

Many people have never heard of the sport, but three months later, they’re playing in the European Gaelic Football championships.


12. jún
Illustrative stock photo

Pandemic has cut both job and salary offers. Labour market adapts to new trends

These were the trends of the Slovak labour market in the past year.


12. jún
An interactive statue by the Love Bank museum in Banská Štiavnica.

Instead of love, "garden gnomes" cause uproar in a Slovak UNESCO town

Your weekly dose of easy reads about Slovakia.


11. jún
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)