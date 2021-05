Hundreds of people protested against the government

They also refuse vaccination.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Government's Office and the Presidential Palace in central Bratislava on Saturday afternooon for an anti-government protest.

The crowd was addressed by a number of speakers including far-right MPs Milan Mazurek, Ondrej Ďurica and MEP Milan Uhrík.

29. May 2021 at 16:24 | Compiled by Spectator staff