Europeans would replace MPs with algorithms

The pandemic has further damaged the reputation of representative democracy.

The past year has permanently transformed our relationship with technology. The Covid-19 pandemic made video conferencing the new norm and shopping became an activity increasingly conducted via smartphone or laptop. Changes that might have taken years, took weeks.

Along with accelerating the shift to working, shopping and socialising online, the past 12 months look to have further damaged the reputation of representative democracy as a form of government.

In a recent survey, a majority of Europeans said they were in favor of replacing MPs with algorithms, including 60 percent of 25-34 year olds.

30. May 2021 at 11:31 | Benjamin Cunningham