Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

2021 Skills revolution Reboot: Digitisation changes the world of work

Organisations are realising they need a workforce of continuous learners.

More than ever people want flexibility, choice and the best hybrid model of remote and office work.More than ever people want flexibility, choice and the best hybrid model of remote and office work. (Source: Pixabay)

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2021, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

The trends that were predicted before the crisis are accelerating, while new trends are emerging, shows the latest Skills Revolution survey focusing on the impact of Covid-19 on digitisation and skills.

Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk)

In the latest survey of the series, ManpowerGroup asked more than 26,000 employers in 43 countries (among them 425 employers in Slovakia) how the Covid-19 crisis is impacting their digitisation and automation plans; which job functions, industries and geographies are likely to be impacted most; how HR priorities are shifting as a result of the crisis, and how they are thinking about current and future upskilling plans.

Digitisation speeds up

Skills scarcity is exacerbating as demand for specific skills grows. Combined with social tension, it is manifesting as a growing polarisation between those with skills and those without. The rise in individual choice is accelerating too – we see this from the Manpower’s What Workers Want research both before and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than ever people want flexibility, choice and the best hybrid model of remote and office work.

Organisations are becoming more sophisticated as they prepare to reset and adapt to a new reality with greater agility, increased focus on workforce planning, more supply chain resilience and the consolidation of vendors to manage uncertainty and risk.

Digital transformation continues to gain incredible pace. Every business must now be a tech business with digitisation of the consumer experience and the best blend of talent and tech front and centre. Add the impact of the pandemic and we can expect to see a continued and profound transformation of labour markets and workforces.

Winners take all

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

5. Jun 2021 at 12:11  | Manpower Group

More of topic: Career and HR

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

The hard-hit restaurant business is losing people

Many don’t want to return to the sector in the future.


18 h

If you go down to the woods today….watch out for bears!

Villages issue warnings to locals and tourists as mating season begins.


4. jún
A tank road outside Martin remains a hidden gem for cyclists who do not live in the Turiec region.

A tank road in Turiec remains a hidden gem for cyclists

There is a lot to read about in the new Spectacular Slovakia roundup.


4. jún
Slovakia's former prime minister Mikuláš Dzurinda heads the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies.

Without team effort, the EU will become irrelevant

Russia and China already see the Union as weak and quarrelsome, Slovakia's ex-PM Mikuláš Dzurinda says in the interview.


3. jún
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)