2021 Skills revolution Reboot: Digitisation changes the world of work

Organisations are realising they need a workforce of continuous learners.

More than ever people want flexibility, choice and the best hybrid model of remote and office work. (Source: Pixabay)

Font size: A - | A +

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2021, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

The trends that were predicted before the crisis are accelerating, while new trends are emerging, shows the latest Skills Revolution survey focusing on the impact of Covid-19 on digitisation and skills.

In the latest survey of the series, ManpowerGroup asked more than 26,000 employers in 43 countries (among them 425 employers in Slovakia) how the Covid-19 crisis is impacting their digitisation and automation plans; which job functions, industries and geographies are likely to be impacted most; how HR priorities are shifting as a result of the crisis, and how they are thinking about current and future upskilling plans.

Digitisation speeds up

Skills scarcity is exacerbating as demand for specific skills grows. Combined with social tension, it is manifesting as a growing polarisation between those with skills and those without. The rise in individual choice is accelerating too – we see this from the Manpower’s What Workers Want research both before and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than ever people want flexibility, choice and the best hybrid model of remote and office work.

Organisations are becoming more sophisticated as they prepare to reset and adapt to a new reality with greater agility, increased focus on workforce planning, more supply chain resilience and the consolidation of vendors to manage uncertainty and risk.

Digital transformation continues to gain incredible pace. Every business must now be a tech business with digitisation of the consumer experience and the best blend of talent and tech front and centre. Add the impact of the pandemic and we can expect to see a continued and profound transformation of labour markets and workforces.

Winners take all

5. Jun 2021 at 12:11 | Manpower Group