Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The hard-hit restaurant business is losing people

Many don’t want to return to the sector in the future.

(Source: Unsplash)

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2021, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

A top-rated chef from a reputable hotel restaurant is stuck making baguettes, and waiters now deliver food to homes or work as security guards.

Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk)

Other workers employed in the restaurant business have found employment in warehouses and automotive plants.

The catastrophic situation of the labour force in the gastronomy sector was evident even before the pandemic. Vojto Artz, a chef and the president of the Slovak Association of Chefs and Confectioners, stated that there was a shortage of 2,000 professional chefs on the market.

A heavy blow to restaurants

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

4. Jun 2021 at 19:00  | Tatiana Kapitánová

More of topic: Career and HR

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: Slovaks bid farewell to the ice hockey championship

Slovak team is among the world's top eight after eight years. Beware of the bears. Positive PCR tests in double digits ahead of the weekend.


10 h

If you go down to the woods today….watch out for bears!

Villages issue warnings to locals and tourists as mating season begins.


15 h
A tank road outside Martin remains a hidden gem for cyclists who do not live in the Turiec region.

A tank road in Turiec remains a hidden gem for cyclists

There is a lot to read about in the new Spectacular Slovakia roundup.


11 h
Slovakia's former prime minister Mikuláš Dzurinda heads the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies.

Without team effort, the EU will become irrelevant

Russia and China already see the Union as weak and quarrelsome, Slovakia's ex-PM Mikuláš Dzurinda says in the interview.


3. jún
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)