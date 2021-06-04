The hard-hit restaurant business is losing people

Many don’t want to return to the sector in the future.

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2021, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

A top-rated chef from a reputable hotel restaurant is stuck making baguettes, and waiters now deliver food to homes or work as security guards.

Other workers employed in the restaurant business have found employment in warehouses and automotive plants.

The catastrophic situation of the labour force in the gastronomy sector was evident even before the pandemic. Vojto Artz, a chef and the president of the Slovak Association of Chefs and Confectioners, stated that there was a shortage of 2,000 professional chefs on the market.

A heavy blow to restaurants

4. Jun 2021 at 19:00 | Tatiana Kapitánová