How to find excellent senior leaders

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2021, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

Four out of five leaders would prefer to use Executive Search rather than an in-house recruitment process to fill senior management and specialist positions in the next five years.

That stems from the global study mapping the current and future use of an executive search as a strategic service, carried out in 2020 by the independent company Censuswide on a sample of 677 business and HR leaders in 13 countries.

If successful companies want to maintain their top position, they must find the best leaders and talented people. The subsequent risks of a wrong choice may be disastrous. That is why they do not hesitate in investing in gaining qualified, motivated and screened candidates in order to surpass their competitors. The ability to identify and gain the best international talent is a strength of the Executive Search consultants who have access to the global network. Thanks to this, they have the best sources to win over talented people and bring in not just new people but new insight and knowledge and offer objective viewpoints on company strategy.

2. Jul 2021 at 7:00 | Martin Krekáč