A unique national emblem made of trees

A large depiction of the Slovak national emblem was created in Horovce village. The idea is 10 years old.

The village of Horovce, near Púchov (Trenčín Region), have come up with a unique way to represent Slovakia.

Designed by the members of the Urbárska obec Horovce company, trees were planted in a way to depict the Slovak national emblem. The best view is offered from the air, the public-service broadcaster RTVS reported.

The idea of planting the trees this way dates 10 years back.

"A geodesist marked up a plan and together with the former head of our company and local expert farmer, they transferred the vision onto actual ground," said Ladislav Cíbik, current head of Urbárska obec Horovce, as quoted by RTVS. "First, they outlined the symbol with grass, and then planted the trees on the markers."

Several benefits

The emblem consists of 60,000 trees and covers the area of around seven football fields.

Though the emblem is best seen from the above, it brings benefits to the village. Horovce Mayor Milan Velas pointed out that the trees collect rainwater and prevent flooding.

"The symbol is somewhat of an advertisement for our village and is truly unique," Ľubomír Monček, a Horovce local said, as quoted by RTVS.

The village wants to plant more trees, but they will not form any specific image this time. Yet, they should promote the maintenance and support of nature, RTVS reported.

2. Jun 2021 at 11:48 | Compiled by Spectator staff