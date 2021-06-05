The Tatras will have a new challenge for its visitors

A new via ferrata is under construction.

Slovakia will have a new via ferrata trail. It should lead through the Priečne Sedlo pass between Téryho and Zbojnícka chalets in the High Tatras.

The construction work may start after June 15, when the winter closure of the hiking trails in the High Tatras ends, said Peter Dragúň, chair of the Club of Slovak Hikers that initiated the project, as reported by the SITA newswire.

Original trail banned

The idea of building a via ferrata in the Tatras dates back to 2016.

Originally, the Club of Slovak Hikers wanted it to lead from Skok Falls to Predné Solisko Peak in the Mlynická Dolina valley.

However, preservationists did not allow this trail. Instead, they chose to build it between the Malá Studená Dolina and Veľká Studená Dolina valleys.

The one-way trail should be 450 metres long and with an A difficulty level.

It should line the original hiking trail as well.

The via ferrata will be marked in Slovak, Polish, and English. The ferrata gear will be recommended but not mandatory, SITA reported.

Expected to work in harsh conditions

Building the via ferrata will depend on the weather, Dragúň explained. However, he expects it to be completed by the end of August.

For now, they are waiting for some last permits.

"Works will begin as soon as possible and we receive the green light for transporting materials by helicopter," Dragúň added, as quoted by SITA.

When completed, the via ferrata trail is expected to open to tourists between June 15 and October 31.

5. Jun 2021 at 9:45 | Compiled by Spectator staff