Health minister is the most trusted cabinet member

On the other hand, Finance Minister Igor Matovič keeps losing trust, the recent Focus poll suggests.

The most trustworthy member of the recently reconstructed cabinet is its health minister and newcomer, Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee).

However, even though he enjoys the trust of more than one-third of voters, the share of people who distrust him is much higher, as stems from a recent poll carried out by Focus for the Na Telo political talk show broadcast by TV Markíza.

At the same time, the least trustworthy cabinet member is Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO), who led the previous cabinet. Only one in 10 voters said they trust him.

A presence of mind

Focus surveyed 1,008 respondents between May 11 and 19.

Of them, 36.5 percent said they trust Lengvarský, while 53 percent said they do not trust him.

The brigadier general became widely known among the public when he took the Health Ministry after Marek Krajčí of OĽaNO, who decided to resign following several problems and the coalition crisis. Lengvarský was appointed after nearly a month-long crisis when debates on using the unregistered Sputnik V vaccine were not over yet, the Sme daily reported.

“The labour minister emanates peace and a presence of mind that is very important for the topics related to health and life of people,” Martin Slosiarik, head of Focus, told Sme, adding that his statements only support his capability to lead the ministry in the eyes of the public.

Another factor contributing to his trustworthiness is the improvement of the pandemic situation, although he did not have any direct impact on it, Sme reported.

The second most trusted cabinet member is Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) with 35.6 percent (62 percent distrust), followed by Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (SaS) with 32.9 percent (62 percent distrust).

Matovič keeps falling

On the other hand, the most distrusted cabinet member is Matovič, with 87 percent. The public's trust in him has fallen significantly. While in the February poll, 19 percent of respondents said they trust the ex-prime minister, only 11 percent said the same thing in May.

Matovič is followed by Investments Minister Veronika Remišová with 75.9 percent distrust (only 21 percent trust), who has been facing criticism from her own party for her actions during the coalition crisis and the party leadership, Sme reported.

The third most distrusted cabinet member is Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) with 71.2 percent (22 percent trust).

31. May 2021 at 11:23 | Compiled by Spectator staff