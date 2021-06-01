Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

State presents app for certificates, but it will be possible to travel without it

The state spent much more money to develop it than necessary, some experts claim.

(Source: Archive of Sme)

Travellers from Slovakia can show border control a printed certificate confirming they have been vaccinated against Covid on the border in Austria. After applying for such certificate at korona.gov.sk, the state will email it to the vaccinated person.

It is also possible for travellers to present the certificate as a screenshot on their mobile phone. Both options do not cost anything.

Czech Republic, Hungary, and Austria will recognise Slovak vaccination certificates Read more 

From late June, the borders of all member states of the EU should be open to vaccinated people.

The Investment Ministry and Slovak state company Slovakia IT, however, developed a third option for proving one has been vaccinated, has overcome the disease or has tested negative for the coronavirus at the border. It should be available from June 26, the Sme daily reported.

Travellers should be able to show the certificate in the new mobile app GreenPass at the border by the end of June. The state has paid more than €60,000 for the app so far, which is three to six times more than price of similar apps.

App that is not necessary

“We do not need an app for that,” said IT expert Ján Suchal from Slovakia.Digital. “The certificate may be photographed on one's phone or accessible via e-mail,” he explained.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

1. Jun 2021 at 11:49  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

News digest: First person to be jabbed with Sputnik V next week

Children will soon be able to receive the Pfizer vaccines. More flights from Bratislava airport to summer destinations.

1 h

Too different? Some foreigners are more acceptable to Slovaks than others for marriage

Children often help improve mixed couples' relationship with their relatives.

10 h
Slovak team

Slovakia makes it to hockey quarterfinals after eight years

The match between Russia and Sweden was decisive for Slovakia.

8 h

Candidates cautious to make changes in top positions

This is the first time Executive Search rankings are part of the Career and Employment Guide.

31. máj
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)