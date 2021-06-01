New rules on borders: To Czechia and back for 24 hours without any restrictions

People do not have to register, have a test or isolate upon arrival.

Conditions for short-term travels to the Czech Republic have been moderated.

Those travelling from Slovakia will no longer have to fill in the registration form, undergo self-isolation and take a PCR test if their trip does not exceed 24 hours, said Martin Klus, state secretary of the Slovak Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“Slovakia's citizens and residents can now travel to the Czech Republic for any reasons, without being required to fill in an online form before entering the country or self-isolate/take a PCR test, unless their stay does not exceed 24 hours,” Klus wrote on Facebook.

For longer trips, incomers are required to fill in the Public Health Passenger Locator Form prior to their arrival and send it to a respective regional hygiene office in the Czech Republic, self-isolate and take a PCR test since the country is still considered to be red.

They can avoid quarantine if they have a vaccination certificate confirming that they received the first vaccine shot at least 22 days prior; or a confirmation on recovering from Covid that is no older than 180 days; or a negative PCR or antigen test no older than 72 hours or 24 hours, respectively. They still need to self-isolate, but can take another PCR test paid from their own pockets, immediately after their arrival.

From June 1, it is possible to travel to the Czech Republic for tourism purposes, Klus said.

1. Jun 2021 at 17:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff