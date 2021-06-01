Registration for Russian vaccine launched

Our paywall policy
The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.
Registration for vaccination with the unregistered Russian vaccine Sputnik V has been launched.
Those interested in receiving the jab should submit an application form via the Vakcinacia.nczisk.sk website.
After submitting the basic data, the system will ask the applicants whether they are interested in a vaccine registered by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or an unregistered vaccine Sputnik V.
About 80,000 expected to be jabbedSlovakia will vaccinate with Sputnik V Read more
The vaccine can be administered to people aged 18-60. The first person is expected to receive the Sputnik V jab on June 7. Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO) assumes that about 80,000 people will be vaccinated with the Russian vaccine. Currently, Slovakia has doses available for 100,000 people.
Sputnik V will be administered in eight towns across Slovakia, one in each Slovak region.
Lengvarský emphasised that after the digital green passes are launched, the European Union will accept only vaccines registered by the EMA.
“Sputnik will limit possibilities to travel,” he said at the talk show broadcast by TV Markíza.
Where will the Sputnik V vaccine be administered?
Banská Bystrica Region
- General Hospital Lučenec
Bratislava Region
- Large-scale vaccination centre Sputnik – Health Centre of Foreign Diseases, American Square
Košice Region
- Large-scale vaccination centre Michalovce
Nitra Region
- Faculty Hospital Nové Zámky
Prešov Region
- Large-scale vaccination centre Humenné
Trenčín Region
- Bojnice Hospital
Trnava Region
- Large-scale vaccination centre Piešťany
Žilina Region
- Large-scale vaccination centre Žilina
Source: Health Ministry
More on vaccination in Slovakia:
- FAQs about vaccination in Slovakia
- Vaccination of foreigners living in Slovakia
- EU citizens who live in Slovakia need to register their S1 form to be eligible for Covid vaccination
1. Jun 2021 at 17:42 | Compiled by Spectator staff