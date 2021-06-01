Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Registration for Russian vaccine launched

The very first person expected to receive Sputnik V on June 7.

(Source: TASR)

Registration for vaccination with the unregistered Russian vaccine Sputnik V has been launched.

Those interested in receiving the jab should submit an application form via the Vakcinacia.nczisk.sk website.

After submitting the basic data, the system will ask the applicants whether they are interested in a vaccine registered by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or an unregistered vaccine Sputnik V.

About 80,000 expected to be jabbed

Slovakia will vaccinate with Sputnik V Read more 

The vaccine can be administered to people aged 18-60. The first person is expected to receive the Sputnik V jab on June 7. Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO) assumes that about 80,000 people will be vaccinated with the Russian vaccine. Currently, Slovakia has doses available for 100,000 people.

Sputnik V will be administered in eight towns across Slovakia, one in each Slovak region.

Lengvarský emphasised that after the digital green passes are launched, the European Union will accept only vaccines registered by the EMA.

“Sputnik will limit possibilities to travel,” he said at the talk show broadcast by TV Markíza.

Where will the Sputnik V vaccine be administered?

Banská Bystrica Region

  • General Hospital Lučenec

Bratislava Region

  • Large-scale vaccination centre Sputnik – Health Centre of Foreign Diseases, American Square

Košice Region

  • Large-scale vaccination centre Michalovce

Nitra Region

  • Faculty Hospital Nové Zámky

Prešov Region

  • Large-scale vaccination centre Humenné

Trenčín Region

  • Bojnice Hospital

Trnava Region

  • Large-scale vaccination centre Piešťany

Žilina Region

  • Large-scale vaccination centre Žilina

Source: Health Ministry

1. Jun 2021 at 17:42  | Compiled by Spectator staff

