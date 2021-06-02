Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Za Ľudí in deep crisis. Some chairmanship members left the meeting

Veronika Remišová not stepping down from her leading post for now, no national assembly in sight.

Veronika RemišováVeronika Remišová (Source: TASR)

Although the chairmanship of the junior coalition party Za Ľudí was expected to discuss the national assembly on the evening of June 1, the meeting resulted in the departure of the opponents of the current chair, Veronika Remišová.

They did so after Remišová decided to remove Roman Krpelan from the post of the party's general manager, with some claiming that they thus lost one vote, the Sme daily reported.

“We can say that this was the last straw,” Justice Minister Mária Kolíková said, as quoted by Sme.

Apart from her, State Secretary of the Justice Ministry Michal Luciak, State Secretary of Remišová’s Investments Ministry Marek Antal and MPs Vladimír Ledecký, Tomáš Lehotský, Marek Hattas and Vladimíra Marcinková left the meeting.

MPs Juraj Šeliga and Jana Žitňanská expressed their disagreement with Remišová’s decision.

Meanwhile, Kolíková mentioned creating a faction in Za Ľudí, whose aim should be the expression of distrust in Remišová. Still, they want to remain in the coalition. It is not clear for now whether they will stay in the party or leave, Sme wrote.

No agreement on the assembly

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

2. Jun 2021 at 11:42  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is on the rise.

Hospital reform unveiled, ministry plans to cut down on acute beds

Slovakia has 1.4 billion euros to spend on its health care facilities, mostly from the EU Recovery Fund.


1. jún
Illustrative stock photo

“Pandemic graduates” arrive to the labour market. How can they succeed?

Recruiters say their clients take into account more than just one year of school when choosing suitable job candidates.


9 h
Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina)

V4 ‘Family Declaration’ seen as vehicle for social conservative drive in EU

It looks like a benign, if rather anodyne, document expressing support for families. But the “Declaration Pro Familia” signed by Central European governments in May could be used to push an ultra-conservative agenda at the EU level.


7 h
Prague

New rules on borders: To Czechia and back for 24 hours without any restrictions

People do not have to register, have a test or isolate upon arrival.


23 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)