News digest: Slovaks bid farewell to the ice hockey championship

Slovak team is among the world's top eight after eight years. Beware of the bears. Positive PCR tests in double digits ahead of the weekend.

Good afternoon. This is the Friday, June 4, 2021 edition of Today in Slovakia. Learn about the day's news in less than 5 minutes.

Check out Spectacular Slovakia for weekend reading tips. This week, Peter Dlhopolec writes about a tank road outside Martin, a new statue in Sabinov , and Bratislava as the cheapest city for retirees.

Slovak ice hockey team among the top eight

Slovak ice hockey team during their last match at the World Ice-Hockey Championship in Latvia in 2021. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia ended eighth at the World Ice Hockey Championship in Riga, Latvia. Thursday's match against the US team was Slovakia's first time in the quarter-finals since 2013.

The revived Slovak dream of championship medals was abruptly ended in the first period of the match when the American team scored three goals and did not leave much room for the Slovak players to respond, the Sme daily reported.

After Slovakia lost 1:6 to the US, it did not advance to the fight for medals; it placed 9th in the overall IIHF ranking.

Watch out for bears

(Source: Juraj Žiak)

A bear was spotted in fields near Trnava, while another with her cubs even walked among tourists in the popular hiking spot Hrebienok in the High Tatras. In another incident in the same location, a bear clambered across the roof of a hotel, and another was seen near underground car parks in nearby Starý Smokovec. In a separate case, a tourist was attacked as they hiked along a popular route to the Šútovský Waterfall.

This all happened less than a month after conservationists were forced to put down a bear in the High Tatras.

The case brought attention to what experts say are increasingly frequent contacts between humans and bears in Slovakia.

Coronavirus and vaccination news

The number of newly diagnosed Covid-positive people with PCR tests is in the double digits ahead of the weekend. Out of the 5,340 tests that the laboratories conducted, 94 were positive. In addition, 118 people were diagnosed as Covid-positive using antigen tests. For more detailed info, see our Covid statistics.

Seven more deaths have been confirmed, raising the death toll to 12,382.

With the 13,202 new first-dose jabs, Slovakia now has 1,790,680 people with at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

The Education Ministry does not recommend organising more than one-day-long school trips. (TASR)

Featured story for today

Slovakia's former prime minister Mikuláš Dzurinda heads the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies. (Source: Jozef Jakubčo/Sme)

The European Union is at a crossroads. If it goes the right way, it could be a global player within ten years, says Slovak former prime minister Mikuláš Dzurinda, who currently heads the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies, the official think-tank of the European People’s Party, in an interview with the Sme daily now available in English.

He warns that otherwise, the Union will become less and less important on the world stage, as can be seen now in the actions of Russian and Turkish officials against representatives of the European institutions.

In other news

Travellers to Austria have had problems filling out the travel clearance form required for entering the country.

Along with the director of the Police Inspectorate Adrian Szabo who was detained on Thursday, former head of the financial police of the NAKA, Bernard Slobodník, and former NAKA officer Marián Kučerka have been charged with corruption and abuse of power as public officials. (TASR)

More than 25 percent of Slovaks are not planning a summer holiday this year due to the pandemic and the economic crisis, while 18.4 percent of the respondents in the poll conducted by Nielsen Admosphere for the SITA newswire said they were undecided about their holiday plans. (SITA)

4. Jun 2021 at 14:11 | Michaela Terenzani