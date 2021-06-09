Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Tatras unveil their history during free guided walks in June

The regional tourism organization is offering free weekend walks with a professional guide.

Štrbské PlesoŠtrbské Pleso (Source: Ján Krošlák)

The Regional Tourism Organization in the Tatras has prepared a new attraction for its visitors. During the weekends in June, the organisation has planned free guided walks around the sites and memorials in Štrbské Pleso, Vyšné Hágy, Nový Smokovec, Starý Smokovec, Dolný and Horný Smokovec, and Tatranská Lomnica, the regional news outlet reported.

Spectacular Slovakia Travel Guide: The High Tatras Spectacular Slovakia Travel Guide: The High Tatras (Source: Lukáš Kucej)

Visitors will be accompanied by a professional tourist guide who will speak about the sites. There are several things that visitors will be able to learn and observe.

People can find out which of the settlements in the region is the oldest, when Ľudovít Štúr first visited Kriváň and where the European ice hockey championship was held.

Moreover, visitors can find out where and which tunnel in Slovakia is positioned the highest, the reason why the coat of arms of Smokovec has a sun in it, and how the name of the Smokovec settlement was created. Furthermore, tourists can learn where most Tatra mineral springs originate, which mountain chateau is the oldest, where one can find lady Čenkova's cabin, where the first pool in the Tatras was built and many other interesting facts about the Tatra settlements which many people most likely never knew about.

Upcoming events include:

12.06.2021 at 10:00 The History of Nový Smokovec
Meeting place: the white Evangelical Church in v Nový Smokovec

13.06.2021 at 10:00 The History of Starý Smokovec
Meeting place: in front of the Tatras informational center in Starý Smokovec

19.06.2021 at 09:30 The History of Vyšné Hágy
Meeting place: tram stop in Vyšné Hágy

20.06.2021 at 10:00 The History of Štrbské Pleso
Meeting place: train station at Štrbské Pleso

Tatras travel guide: A fresh take on the stunning soul of Slovakia Read more 

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

9. Jun 2021 at 11:58  | Compiled by Spectator staff

