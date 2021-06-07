Interior minister may face no-confidence vote. His colleague criticised him, too

Minister will ask for a meeting with PM following criticism.

Detained chief of the police inspection service Adrián Szabó will not be taken into custody yet.

The police detained Szabó on June 3 and charged him with abusing his powers as a public official and corruption, along with two more individuals. The corruption charges pertain to “accepting consumer electronics and cash, worth at least €20,000,” said Dalibor Skladan, spokesperson of the Special Prosecutor’s Office.

Over the weekend, the Specialised Criminal Court did not find sufficient reasons to take him into pre-trial custody, and the case was advanced to the Supreme Court because the prosecutor filed a complaint against the decision.

Szabó was one of ten participants at the meeting of top constitutional and law enforcement officials on the premises of the secret service in May.

No-confidence vote

Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OĽaNO) said he was considering dismissing Szabó from the top post of the inspectorate if the special prosecutor confirms the information is of a serious character.

In the wake of this latest arrest among the police, Mikulec may face a no-confidence vote in parliament next week when the June parliamentary session starts, initiated by the opposition Smer party. Its chair Robert Fico said that he will submit the proposal on June 7.

MPs from the non-parliamentary Hlas also called on Mikulec to leave.

Krajniak's criticism

Mikulec‘s cabinet member, Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina), said over the weekend that he felt things got out of Mikulec’s control when asked whether Mikulec is a good minister.

“It is not possible that one police officer would arrest the others and vice versa,” Krajniak said. “This is not how a good minister acts.”

He added that Mikulec is lost in what happens in his ministry. Mikulec said that he does not understand his sentiment and that he will ask PM Eduard Heger for a meeting with Labour Minister Krajniak.

“I have always been available to Minister Krajniak as well as to all members of the government if he is interested in contacting me in case of any ambiguities,” he said in a statement.

7. Jun 2021 at 11:32 | Compiled by Spectator staff