Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Agriculture minister withdraws resignation but PM has already found his replacement

Mičovský’s attempt to return is unlikely to be successful.

Ján Mičovský

Agriculture Minister Ján Mičovský announced his resignation on May 25, but changed his mind on June 7 and decided to withdraw his resignation.

Mičovský justified the withdrawal with the many supportive statements for him, which convinced him not to “flee from the fight” and continue in the position.

“I decided to make one change that will not add to my political allure,” he told media.

PM decided otherwise

Mičovský added that he sent a letter to the Presidential Palace about withdrawing the resignation. He also notified PM Eduard Heger and admitted that the other steps depend on Heger and President Zuzana Čaputová.

The government’s office responded that PM Heger has agreed with President Čaputová on the new agriculture minister, Samuel Vlčan. Heger decided so despite the fact that Mičovský discussed his decision with him in the morning.

7. Jun 2021 at 17:32  | Compiled by Spectator staff

