Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Determined and unconcerned about travelling abroad. Who are the people interested in the Russian vaccine?

Sputnik V rollout launched in Slovakia on Monday. This is how the first day looked.

Sputnik V vaccination in SlovakiaSputnik V vaccination in Slovakia (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubco)

If it had not been for the large banner that reads Vaccination Centre, few would have guessed that the small building in the wider centre of the northern-Slovak city of Žilina is where vaccinations are being conducted. This relates to the Sputnik V vaccination, although the name of the Russian vaccine is nowhere to be seen.

About a dozen, mostly older people are sitting or standing in the waiting room. It feels overcrowded because the room is barely three per four metres in size.

"Given the expected interest it's not that many people," Silvia Pekarčíková, head of the health department of the Žilina Self-Governing Region, says of her first impression of the vaccination centre.

Until Friday, June 4, only 609 people had registered for the Russian vaccine in the Žilina Region. The first region, along with Bratislava, where the Sputnik V vaccination was launched on Monday, June 7. The remaining six regions are expected to join in the coming days.

As of Monday, June 7, the Health Ministry reported 4,814 people registered for the Russian vaccine. A small number, considering that first 100,000 doses of the two-dose vaccine are sitting in storage at the Imuna Pharm company in the eastern-Slovak town of Šarišské Michaľany. If the authorities do not use the doses within a month, they will expire and will most likely need to be trashed.

Slovakia is now working under time pressure mainly because former health minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) imported Sputnik V on March 1, but then hesitated for weeks on whether to launch the vaccination. As minister, he may have decided on the rollout the moment the plane with 200,000 Sputnik doses touched down at Košice airport.

Americans only steal scientists

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

8. Jun 2021 at 16:01  | Ján Krempaský

More of topic: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: COVID-19 vaccination

Top stories

Martin Neštepný

Open space is no longer the “chicken farm” it used to be

Smart solutions should be aimed at increasing the comfort of people working in offices.


8 h
Flight in balloon in Liptov region

Hotels, travelling, sightseeing. How to enjoy a holiday in Slovakia

Slovakia is preparing for its second pandemic summer. Check out our guide on rules applicable in the country and its various districts.


7. jún
Sputnik V vaccination in Slovakia

News digest: Slovakia's first Sputnik recipients have received their first shots

Vaccination with Pfizer vax now open to teenagers. Slovakia most likely to recognise Sputnik V in foreigners. Agriculture minister changed his mind about resignation.


7. jún
July 2020 protest against changes to abortions.

Ultraconservative MPs decide now is the perfect time to debate women’s rights

Instead of the human consequences of the pandemic, or high-level corruption, MPs will be asked to debate abortion yet again.


7. jún
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)