Slovaks are the only EU members that cannot film with a drone abroad

While Europeans may capture views from mountains abroad with a drone, it is illegal for people from Slovakia.
From the beginning of 2021, pilots of drones with a camera have to be enrolled in the EU register and every country was obliged to prepare its own registration system.
But Slovakia has not even started yet, so it will not manage during this year's holiday season.
“It is enormous pity that Slovakia did not manage this task,” said Juraj Dudáš, chair of the Association of unmanned aerial vehicles UAVAS, as quoted by the Sme daily.
“Slow passing of the legislation blocks a growing segment that is interesting for business. It is also a nice hobby,” he added.
New system in the EU
8. Jun 2021 at 11:10 | Roman Cuprik