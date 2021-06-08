Strict Slovak-Austrian border controls scrapped

Jarovce-Kittsee border crossing is back to non-stop operation.

Stricter controls at Slovak-Austrian borders have been scrapped. Smaller border crossings are opening, including the cycling bridge connecting Devínska Nová Ves and Schlosshof and the Devín – Hainburg crossing for river transport.

“Considering the favourable development of the pandemic situation in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, negotiations with Austria on cancelling of stricter (police) controls at border crossings with Slovakia have been successful,” the Foreign Affairs Ministry informed. It is still possible to cross the border solely at the official border crossings, the ministry added.

Medical patrols carried out by members of the Austrian army have been maintained to the extent operatively determined by Austria. When planning a trip, it is still necessary to take possible time delays into account.

Austria accepts Covid vaccination certificates issued by Slovakia.

“The Austrian police and the armed forces at the borders are equipped with QR code scanners and they can verify these confirmations and acknowledge them,” the ministry noted.

The Jarovce-Kittsee border crossing has renewed its non-stop operation.

The Moravský Svätý Ján – Hohenau border crossing is open between 5:00 and midnight. Záhorská Ves - Angern an der March is open Monday through Friday between 8:00 and 11:00 and again between 15:00 to 18:00, but only for agriculture and forestry work.

8. Jun 2021 at 17:25 | Compiled by Spectator staff