Orbán’s government bought lucrative buildings in central Košice

Price of both houses estimated at €3 to €4 million.

The Hungarian government has recently purchased two buildings in the city monument reservation of Košice.

One of them is a building located at the corner of Hlavná and Poštová, also known as Csaky- Dezőfi Palace, the Korzár daily reported.

The building used to be a seat of the Constitutional Court and until recently it was occupied by the Panta Rhei bookstore.

The cadastre register states that the owner of the national cultural monument now is the Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry.

8. Jun 2021 at 17:34 | Compiled by Spectator staff