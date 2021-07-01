Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Blue on the inside and out. A rare place in Bratislava

The Blue Church, also known as St Elizabeth’s Church, is one of the few examples of art nouveau architecture in Bratislava.

Blue Church (St Elizabeth's Church)Blue Church (St Elizabeth's Church) (Source: Ján Pallo)

This article was published in Bratislava City Guide. With this detailed, pocket-sized guide, it is impossible to get lost in the Slovak capital.

St Elizabeth’s Church, commonly known as the Blue Church, is one of few examples of art nouveau architecture in Bratislava. It was built between 1909–13 according to plans by the Hungarian architect Edmund Lechner and was initially intended to be a chapel for students from the nearby high school.

It is dedicated to St Elizabeth of Hungary, daughter of King Andrew II of the Árpád family, who was probably born in Bratislava Castle in 1207. Its familiar name is drawn from the colour that dominates both its interior and façade: it is decked in a pastel blue mixed with white elements, and patterned with flowers and leaves.

The church remains in use today and is a popular site for wedding ceremonies.

Opening hours:

The church is open to the public from Monday to Sunday.

Ticket prices:

Admission is voluntary.

The Blue Church (Modrý Kostolík)

Address: Bezručová 2, Bratislava; Phone: +421 (0)2 5273-3572

1. Jul 2021 at 7:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

