Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Winemakers missing seasonal workers to pick the grapes

Other EU member states offered workers more competitive conditions.

(Source: Jana Liptáková)

Slovak grapes and fruits will not have anyone to pick them, winemakers and vineyard owners say.

Seasonal workers were employed in other EU states, where they were offered more competitive conditions. Slovakia currently does not have any policies for the support of seasonal labourers who pick fruits, grapes and vegetables.

The Union of Vineyard Owners and Winemakers in Slovakia (ZVVS) is thus asking the government to implement new policies, ZVVS president Vladimír Mrva said as reported by the SITA newswire.

Salaries are higher abroad

The problem concerning the shortage of pickers, according to winemakers, is worsening and countries are trying to one-up each other with better social policies and conditions for seasonal labourers.

Some member states are already designing special policies for seasonal labourers from third countries. According to the union, labourers from Georgia, the Ukraine but also Thailand and Malaysia have all been recruited this year. However in Slovakia, the status of a ‘seasonal labourer’ is yet to be introduced.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

9. Jun 2021 at 12:03  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

Sputnik V vaccines arrived at Košice airport on March 1, 2021

Disinformation was supposed to help the Russian vaccine, but it harmed everyone.

Globsec links the lack of willingness to get the Covid jab with the popularity of disinformation websites.


2 h

News digest: Putin increasingly popular in Slovakia, Sputnik vaccine less so

Teenagers register for Covid jab in their thousands in Slovakia. Bus connections between Vienna and Bratislava restored post-lockdown. And all you wanted to know about holiday in Slovakia.


21 h
Martin Neštepný

Open space is no longer the “chicken farm” it used to be

Smart solutions should be aimed at increasing the comfort of people working in offices.


8. jún
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)