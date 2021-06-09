Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Volunteers will abandon their office on Friday to help their city

The largest event of corporate volunteering celebrates its 15th birthday.

(Source: Martina Mlčúchová)

Volunteers will return to the streets of their towns and villages on June 11. Dressed in matching T-shirts, they will participate in the largest corporate volunteering activity that takes place every year.

The Naše Mesto (Our Town) event connects companies with local municipalities and NGOs with the aim to clean, beautify and significantly improve towns.

More than 5,500 people applied to this year’s event; most people, almost 4,000, will volunteer in Bratislava. They will be divided into smaller teams who will participate in more than 300 activities across Slovakia.

Instead of having a common day in the workplace, they will paint fences, collect litter, plant trees and plants, and much more.

Volunteering persists in Slovakia, despite the challenges of pandemic Read more 

The event will celebrate its 15th birthday this year. About 400 people participated in the first year of Naše Mesto (2007). In 2019, more than 10,000 people took part. Some activities were restricted due to the pandemic. For example, volunteers could not visit senior houses as usual, but they still spent the day outside improving their environment. Over the years, volunteers have worked for almost 300,000 hours, planted almost 9,000 trees, and painted almost 66 kilometres of fencing.

This year, people may participate virtually too. Online activities include open-source software, text editing, language translation, mentoring and other online support.

9. Jun 2021 at 17:12  | Compiled by Spectator staff

