Seven in ten people do not trust the government. Vaccination suffers, too

The public's trust in the government significantly dropped during the pandemic.
Last month, only 17.2 percent of Slovaks said they trust the government in a representative poll that has also linked people's trust in authorities with their willingness to get the Covid-19 jab.Vaccinated people would prefer milder measures Read more
On the other hand, the level of trust in the healthcare system and scientific institutions has remained the same since autumn 2020, according to the poll How are you, Slovakia, conducted by the Slovak Academy of Sciences, the polling agency MNForce and PR agency Seesame.
The ninth wave of research was conducted between May 14 and 20, 2021 on a representative sample of 1,000 respondents. During this period, the number of hospitalised patients significantly decreased and anti-pandemic measures have been lifted.
Respondents trusted the most chosen institutions in connection with the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The trust decreased in autumn 2020.
Slight increase after exchange of PM
10. Jun 2021 at 17:21 | Compiled by Spectator staff