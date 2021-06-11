News digest: Another Covid strain detected in Slovakia

People who have received the first vaccine dose and more than 21 days have passed will have milder conditions when crossing the border from a green-tier country. No Covid death recorded today for the first time in several months. Slovaks will play their first match at the Euro 2020 on Monday.

The Friday, June 11 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes. We wish you a pleasant read.

Slovakia getting ready for European Football Championship

Slovak football representatives during training in St. Petersburg, where Slovaks will play the first two matches of the European Championship. (Source: TASR)

As the Euro2020 kicks off on June 11, the Slovak team is preparing to play its first two matches in St. Petersburg.

It is the second time in history Slovak representation will play in the competition. The Slovaks advanced to the tournament thanks to a successful play-off, when they first eliminated Ireland after a penalty shootout and then Northern Ireland 2: 1 after extra time.

In the E-group of the postponed EURO 2020, Slovaks will gradually meet with Poland (June 14 at 18.00 CET in St. Petersburg), Sweden (June 18 at 15.00 CET in St. Petersburg) and Spain (June 23 at 18.00 CEST in Seville).

Changes in some anti-Covid measures

Illustrative stock photo (Source: Unsplash)

The Public Health Authority made several adjustments to anti-Covid-19 measures currently valid in Slovakia. These will apply from June 14, 2021.

In the case of mass events where a negative test not older than 12 hours is required before entering, it will be possible to show a LAMP test as well among permitted RT-PCR tests and LAMP tests.

The new ordinance from the Public Health Authority also changed travel to Slovakia for people from green-tier countries.

When arriving to Slovakia from green-tier countries, it will be possible to show a negative test for Covid-19 from abroad. In the case of a PCR test, this cannot be older than 72 hours. In the case of an antigen test, it cannot be older than 24 hours. The test has to be conducted either in Slovakia or in a neighbouring state.

Exemption applies to vaccinated people. Slovakia also takes into consideration the first vaccine dose, but there are some limits.

More on coronavirus and vaccination

Half of the adult population in the European Union has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with a quarter of adults receiving both doses. In Slovakia, 41.4 percent of adults received at least one dose. (ECDC)

of the Covid-19 vaccine, with a quarter of adults receiving both doses. In Slovakia, 41.4 percent of adults received at least one dose. (ECDC) Slovakia confirmed the presence of the B.1.621 strain of coronavirus, which was detected in Colombia the first time. Three cases have been found. The British strain remains prevalent.

which was detected in Colombia the first time. Three cases have been found. The British strain remains prevalent. No death from the pulmonary form of Covid-19 was reported in Slovakia on Thursday. Hospitals have fewer than 300 patients with the disease confirmed or suspected as their number dropped by 20 to 293.

Photo of the day

The summer season officially opened today at Štrbské Pleso, High Tatras with the symbolic unlocking of the level of the lake.

When Marián Hlavačka launched the development company Corwin a decade ago, he wanted to bring something new to the real estate sector. As a lover of nature and hard data, he wished to construct buildings in a sustainable way with the help of the latest technology to return some of Bratislava’s nature, offering people a better environment for living.

Other news

The monitoring of an invasive species of mosquitoes in 2020 revealed a new species in Slovakia . The species is originally the Asian mosquito Aedes japonicus . The occurrence of this species not only affects biodiversity, but can also have a medical impact, because invasive mosquitoes are carriers of a wide range of pathogens.

in 2020 revealed a . The species is originally the Asian mosquito . The occurrence of this species not only affects biodiversity, but can also have a medical impact, because invasive mosquitoes are carriers of a wide range of pathogens. There are currently 14,000 Slovak nurses working outside of Slovakia . Their average age is 47 years and currently 31,309 of them in the system. They most often go to the neighbouring Czech Republic. (Slovak Chamber of Nurses and Midwives).

. Their average age is 47 years and currently 31,309 of them in the system. They most often go to the neighbouring Czech Republic. (Slovak Chamber of Nurses and Midwives). Six Slovak schools appeared in the QS World University Rankings 2022. Comenius University in Bratislava placed 651st - 700th, Pavol Jozef Šafárik University in Košice at 601st – 650th, the Slovak University of Technology in Bratislava, the Technical University in Košice, and Žilina University in Žilina took the 801st to 1,000th positions. The Slovak University of Agriculture took the 1,001st to 1,200 positions.

11. Jun 2021 at 15:11 | Nina Hrabovská Francelová